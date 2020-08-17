Satish Kaushik extends b'day wishes to David Dhawan, says 'Will be indebted all my life'

On veteran filmmaker David Dhawan’s 65th birthday on August 16, several Bollywood stars stormed the social media with their beautiful wishes on the joyous occasion. The director who has given several iconic films like Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Judwaa, was wished by his friends from the film industry. Filmmaker Satish Kaushik penned a beautiful birthday wish for David Dhawan on Twitter while reviving old memories. Satish shared an old monochrome picture which seems from his iconic 1996 film Saajan Chale Sasural which was helmed by David Dhawan.

Satish Kaushik extends birthday wishes to David Dhawan

In the old memory, Satish who played the role of Mutthu Swami in the film can be seen happily posing with David Dhawan, Tabu, and Govinda. While captioning the post and extending his wishes to David, Satish credited the filmmaker for elevating his career in the industry as a fine actor. Satish wrote that he will always be indebted to the filmmaker in life for being a pure person like and for showering unquestionable love as a family member.

Wishing Happiness&Good Health 2 a wonderful human being #DavidDhawan who helped in elevating my career as an actor.Will be indebted all my life 2 a pure person like him for showering unquestionable love as a family member Happy Birthday Daviiiiiiiiid ⁦@Varun_dvn #RohitDhawan pic.twitter.com/zBySDMxiUx — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) August 16, 2020

Several fans of the two actors flocked to the comment section for their best wishes to the filmmaker while there were some who praised the director’s vision in his films. One of the users hailed the film and wrote that this film had left everyone in splits with the mind-blowing acting skills of all the actors. Another user thanked Satish for sharing the old still and reviving some old lost memory of the film. A third user chimed in and extended his best wishes to David. The follower commented that David Dhawan is a talented person who has given some of the best films to the entertainment industry over time. Another user called him “director no 1” while extending her best wishes.

Apart from Satish, David Dhawan’s son and actor Varun shared an emotional video on Instagram where he took a stroll down the memory lane and shared some anecdotes about his father from childhood. While captioning the post, Varun thanked his father for teaching him to handle success and failure. He also thanked his father for not only being my dad but also his true friend.

