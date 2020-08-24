Satish Kaushik Resumes Shooting Amid Pandemic, Says 'Corona Can’t Stop Zeal And Passion'

After the Bombay High Court allowed senior artists to take part in films and serial shoots, many of them have resumed work. Recently, veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik shared a picture on social media of his dressing room where he can be seen getting ready for his shoot while getting a quick touch up from his makeup and hair artists in their PPE suits.

Satish Kaushik starts shooting amid the pandemic

The Mr. India actor shared the picture on Twitter where he described his post coronavirus shooting experience where he can be seen sitting on a chair while people attending him in full PPE kit and masks. While captioning the picture, he wrote that he is surrounded by make-up and hairstylist wearing PPE kits which made him look as if he is shooting for a sci-fi film. The actor further informed that he has started shooting after a long hiatus of five months with great safety measures. At last, Satish concluded the post on a very positive note where he wrote that the deadly infection cannot stop the zeal and passion of movies in the actors.

Television actor Aniruddh Dave was the first one to drop a comment under the post. He congratulated the actor while expressing his desire to share screen space with the legendary actor.

Sorrounded by make up & hair stylist wearing PPE kits,this looks a shot from a sci fi film . Started shooting after 5months with safety measures .Corona can’t stop the zeal and passion of movies .We hv to fight it with courage and safety measures . #Love Movies # Love Acting pic.twitter.com/57iNJwmdyq — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) August 24, 2020

Best wishes my dear sir @satishkaushik2 .. gotta share screen with you soon.. waiting waiting — ANIRUDDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) August 24, 2020



The Maharashtra government had earlier imposed a condition that artistes aged 65 and above could not participate in shoots amid the Covid-19 pandemic as they were more vulnerable to get infected because of the possibility of a weak immune system. The bench allowed all producers, technicians, workers and artists to work subject to them adhering to the advisories which are applicable to all senior citizens as is applicable in case of all other citizens in the state. Earlier the High Court had pulled up the Maharashtra government on the matter and asked them about stopping he senior actors from shooting and earning a livelihood.

