Sunny Leone Asks Fans To Guess Where She Is Headed As She Poses In Little Black Dress

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone grabbed massive attention with her stunning photo on social media. Recently, she shared a picture of herself in a gorgeous little black dress while taking a stroll outdoors. The star asked her fans to guess whether she was heading to work, buying groceries, or just walking. Leone is visible, giving a candid pose on a path through the bed of grass. Here is everything you need to know about Sunny Leone’s latest post on the social media platform. Check out:

Sunny Leone slays in a shimmery black dress

Sunny Leone took to Instagram and shared a candid picture of herself through her official handle on November 19, 2020, Thursday. The actor has donned a body-hugging shimmery black dress and paired it with a furry blue coat. She is visible holding her silver high heels in one hand while looking towards her right. Sunny Leone opted for minimal accessorises by sporting a neckpiece and kept her hair loose. For a complete look, she went for nude makeup.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Sunny Leone wrote, “Headed to work? Headed to buy groceries?? Or just going for a stroll?? Hmmmm....Hair& makeup & photo by @ricardoferrise2, styling by @erin_micklow, Security @geege_on_video”. Besides sharing credits to her stylist and photographer and for security, the actor also tagged the official handles of D Cali, Sajan Tandon, Akshay K Agrewal, Meet Sehra, and ST Networks. Check out Sunny Leone's Instagram photo below:

Response to Sunny Leone's Instagram post

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Sunny Leone garnered more than 3, 78, 000 likes and over 3340 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the actor applauded her look in the stunning dress. Many among them shared a series of emoticons like clapping hands, hearts, heart-eyed smileys, kisses, hugs, sparkle, and bombs, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Sunny Leone's photos that you must check out:

