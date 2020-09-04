Sena Denies Sanjay Raut Threatened Kangana, Cries Conspiracy To 'tarnish' Mumbai's Image

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Friday slammed actress Kangana Ranaut for her statements against party leader Sanjay Raut and the Mumbai Police, suspecting a conspiracy to ‘tarnish’ the image of the city over Sushant Sigh Rajput’s death.

Denying that Raut ever ‘threatened’ Kangana over her remarks against Mumbai police, Arvind Sawant said that the ‘Queen’ actress should hire a Marathi teacher to understand what Raut meant. Taking to Twitter, Sawant also condemned her remarks comparing Mumbai Police with the ‘mafia.’

I strongly deplore the statements made against @rautsanjay61 ji, who never threatened Kangana @KanganaTeam ( better keep some teacher to understand Marathi ) and secondly the defamation & assassination of the character of Mumbai Police by comparing them with Mafia. — Arvind Sawant (@AGSawant) September 4, 2020

The Shiv Sena leader further said that Kangana’s ‘insulting’ statements were meant to spoil the image and character of the city which has made her famous.

“(Kangana Ranaut) is not only insulting Mumbai, which has given her name and fame, but also Maharashtra. It is unacceptable and intolerable. It appears that some conspiracy is going on to tarnish the image of Mumbai, which is the most secured, homogeneous and healthy business centre in the world, under the pretext of remarks by Kangana and by those who are praising her notorious statements,” Sawant said in a series of tweets.

Kangana-Raut tussle

Two days ago, Sanjay Raut in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece had hit out at Kangana Ranaut's ‘treachery’ for criticising the police force and called it an ‘insult’, despite living and working in the film industry in Mumbai. He asked the National Award-winner, who has been at her hometown in Manali since the lockdown, to not return to the city.

Raut’s statement came in the wake of Kangana's tweet that she did not trust the Mumbai Police and would prefer protection from the Himachal government or the Centre in the wake of her allegations of drug use in Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut hit back at the Shiv Sena leader calling his statement as an ‘open threat.’’ She taunted the politician, asking why Mumbai was feeling like ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.’

