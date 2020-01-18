Lata Mangeshkar Deeply Upset After Hearing The News Of Shabana Azmi's Accident

After veteran actor Shabana Azmi met with an accident in a road mishap earlier on Saturday, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her official Twitter handle and stated that she was deeply upset after hearing the news of Shabana Azni getting hurt. Lata Mangeshkar also stated that she would pray for the actor's quick recovery.

Bollywood Actors pray for Shabana's quick recovery

After hearing the news of the actor's accident, various Bollywood actors like Ranvir Shorey and Swara Bhaskar took to their official Twitter handle and said that they would pray for her safety.

Reacting to this, Bollywood Actor Ranvir Shorey has prayed for her safety and wished her a speedy recovery.

Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter account and said that she is 'praying so hard' for the actor's recovery.

Shabana Azmi injured in a car accident

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, Shabana Azmi was injured in a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. The veteran actor's car appeared to have sustained significant damage, after purportedly ramming into a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at the Khalapur toll plaza. She has been admitted to MGM hospital, Kalamboli.

According to the reports, Javed Akhtar was also present in the car at the time and he is unhurt. Visuals of the accident site accessed by Republic TV show Shabana Azmi having suffered injuries to her face. While there is no blood, the swelling is evident. The airbags have been deployed. (The images of Shabana Azmi are graphic and will not be reproduced here)

The front of the car has been destroyed. The accident took place at 3:30 pm approximately 60 km from Mumbai.

