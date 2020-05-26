Shabana Azmi Shares Picture Of Javed Akhtar And Son Farhan, Fans Say 'Different But Same'

Shabana Azmi is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She recently took to her Instagram to amaze her fans. Shabana Azmi is known for her photography skills. She shared a picture on her Instagram of her husband Javed Akhtar and son Farhan Akhtar. The picture is a collage of two photos where Farhan Akhtar is looking a replica of father Javed Akhtar.

In the picture shared by Shabana Azmi, a young Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar is seen. The veteran actor captioned the post as, “Peas in a pod”. It is difficult for the fans to take their eyes off this picture and a lot of fans voiced their opinions on the picture in the comments section. A lot of fans were amazed by the uncanny resemblance that Farhan Akhtar shared with his father. Fans dropped their comments in huge number. While one fan commented, “Carbon copy. Now Farhan knows how he will look at 60 plus ðŸ˜‚” another fan fund them to be Xerox copies of each other. A lot of fans commented as 'Like father like son'. Here are some of the comments on Shabana Azmi’s Instagram post.

Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar

See the comments here

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are quite active on social media. They are known to voice their opinions on various topics. On the work front, Shabana Azmi is expected to be seen in Sheer Qorma. Bollywood actor Divya Dutta is also expected to share screen space with Shabana Azmi in Sheer Qorma. Divya Dutta also commented on the post and acknowledged Shabana Azmi’s caption too. Check her comment here:

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen on screen in the film The Sky Is Pink. Shonali Bose helmed the film and featured a strong star cast of Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. Farhan Akhtar is also expected to be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan. Currently, Farhan Akhtar is under quarantine with Shibani Dandekar. He was recently pictured while he was out shopping for essentials with his partner Shibani Dandekar.

