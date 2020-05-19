Shabana Azmi Takes Part In An International Project Named 'The Decameron 2020'

Shabana Azmi is soon to become of the leading international stars to participate in a worldwide project The Decameron 2020. The celebrated Italian author Erri De Luca has come up with a new project named The Decameron 2020, which is a selected group of authors from various nations coming together to write stories. These stories will be 1000 words long. According to media reports, Shabana will be enacting a story written by Prof Tabish Khair.

Shabana Azmi to narrate a story

The project, Decameron 2020, has invited authors who will be writing long stories and some leading actors all over the world would be enacting these stunning pieces. All these actors will be shooting videos at their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown and later will share them to the public.

Michael Mayer, who is a Tony-award winning director, is working with Erri. Erri’s partner and manager Paola Bisson is also a part of this project. They are the ones who will help in turning these stories into dramatic recitations. It will be a delight for all those who are fond of wonderful stories. The cherry on the top will be all the leading actors enacting these engaging works of art and fiction.

What is The Decameron 2020 all about?

A news source quoted Paola Bisson, who is shedding more light on the project and its aims. Bisson shared that she, along with Erri and Michael, felt the urgency to do something positive for the public in the sad environment. She revealed that they were inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio's 14th-century classic The Decameron. This is how Decameron 2020 was formed.

Bisson shared that they are connecting storytellers from all over the world. These include authors, journalists, and poets. They will come in contact with the actors. Together, they will be writing and performing stories formed by their collective isolation.

Decameron will become a way to build a bridge between different places and cultures around the world. They are also aiming to set up all the diverse voices and ideas on one platform and share their compassionate vision of the collective human experience which is the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shabana Azmi's wonderful contribution

Paola Bisson also talked about Shabana Azmi being a part of Decameron 2020. She shared that they are honoured that Shabana Azmi is a part of the project. She revealed that Shabana will be narrating the story of Prof Tabish Khair, who belongs to the Aarhus University, Denmark. The story is named River of No Return.

The news source also revealed that Shabana Azmi is working hard and shooting her part of the narration at her home. She is shooting it on her iPhone. The actor was quoted by the source talking about COVID-19 as well. She had claimed that coronavirus is not a virus but is a human crisis.

