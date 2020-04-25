Shaheen Bhatt Shares A List Of Things That'll Happen In The Future, Parineeti Is "shaken"

As many know already, Shaheeh Bhatt is the second of Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, elder sister of Alia Bhatt and half-sister of Pooja Bhatt. However, she chose to stay away from the acting world and recently became popular for her book on overcoming depression. Shaheen Bhatt, however, seems to have her way with words and her recent Instagram post has everyone floored.

Shaheen Bhatt's words leave Parineeti Chopra "shaken"

Shaheen Bhatt on Instagram recently posted a picture of her writing. In it, she listed all the things that are expected to happen in the future, probably after the lockdown is lifted and the battle of Coronavirus in won. She simply added a caption, "A list" to the post.

Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt's powerful writing has moved many hearts on social media. Many celebrities, as well as netizens, commented on her post appreciating her writing. However, Bollywood actor, Parineeti Chopra, in particular, seems to have been won over by Shaheen's words and commented she was "shaken".

In other news, Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt is the author of the book, I've Never Been (Un)Happier. It talks about how she battled depression and anxiety at an early age. Shaheen was reportedly diagnosed with depression at the age of 18 although she had been suffering from it for five years already. She also talked about how, despite support from her parents and sister, she was apprehensive about talking about her condition.

