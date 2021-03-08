Shahid Kapoor Is 'sandwiched' Between His Debut Web Series Directors Raj & DK; Shares Pic

In a recent picture, Shahid Kapoor has found himself sandwiched between directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK who are both the makers of his upcoming untitled web-series, which also marks his debut on OTT. The actor took to his Instagram on Sunday, March 7, 2021, to share a picture with the two with a fun caption. Read along to take a look at the picture and what fans had to say about it.

Shahid Kapoor posts picture with Raj & DK

Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are all set to direct actor Shahid Kapoor in his web-series debut which is to release on Amazon Prime Video. The show has not been titled yet, but fans are eager to know more details about it since it was announced, and it is already on the floor as understood by the Instagram posts of Shahid Kapoor.

For caption, Shahid wrote along with the picture "Sandwich" as he stood between the director duo. The post has been liked over 895k times since the actor uploaded it on the photo-sharing platform on Sunday. Comments under the post also feature some fun and excited reactions from the fans of Kapoor, take a look at some of them here.

More about Shahid Kapoor's web series debut

The show was announced on Thursday, February 18 and is written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal. The filmmakers have said that this show's script is their favourite and that Shahid was the perfect match to play the lead role in the upcoming series. Talking about the show, Shahid said, “I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. Amazon Prime Video is a fabulous service and it’s a privilege to work with them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience”.

