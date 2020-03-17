Shahid Kapoor's Dance Moves Might Just Lift Your Mood During Coronavirus Distancing

The spread of Coronavirus across the globe has led people to practice social isolation to prevent it from spreading. A number of celebrities have also been in isolation because of the same. Similarly, Shahid Kapoor has been inside his house due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In the video, Shahid was seen practising some dance moves while he was having the time of his life in self-isolation. Read more about Shahid Kapoor’s video on social media.

Shahid Kapoor's Instagram video

Shahid Kapoor recently took to his Instagram to show off his free-flowing dance moves. The star was dancing on the track called Gold Tamba from his movie, Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The dance moves certainly have the capability of brightening a prevalent mood - a great stress buster for all.

Shahid Kapoor was also just a day earlier reprimanded by the BMC, for allegedly using a gym to work out for a good two hours when the whole country is in a state of shutdown. On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was spotted in the city of Chandigarh as a number of his fan shared several BTS scenes from the film Jersey. A viral video that has been on the internet shows Shahid Kapoor riding a Royal Enfield along with a child actor. The star has already been comfortable with the cruiser bike as he was riding the same bike in his drama, Kabir Singh. However, the pandemic's outbreak has brought the film's shooting to a halt.

