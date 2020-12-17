Sofiya Hayat Misses Her 'boy' Ashmit Patel As She Shares A Video; Watch

Singer Sofiya Hayat often makes headlines with her posts on social media. She often entertains her fans with spiritual and fitness content. She recently shared a video with actor Ashmit Patel as she missed him. Take a look at Sofiya Hayat and Ashmit Patel's video on her Instagram.

Sofiya Hayat misses 'her boy' Ashmit Patel

Sofiya Hayat took to her Instagram to share a video with her friend Ashmit Patel. The duo hosted and judged Superdudes on UTV Bindass together. In the video, the two arrived at an event and were being captured by the press. Sofiya wore a black plunged neckline top and paired it with a silver skirt and stilettoes while Ashmit wore a black blazer. In the video, the press is focusing on Sofiya's plunging neckline which she mentioned in her caption. She wrote, "When the press are.. what can I say...subtle..." She also added that she misses her "Boy" Ashmit Patel. Take a look at the video here:

Her fans commented on her video in numbers. Some fans called her beautiful while some mentioned that the media needs to focus on both of them. Take a look at some of the comments on Sofiya Hayat and Ashmit Patel's video.

Image source: Sofiya Hayat's Instagram

A sneak peek into Sofiya Hayat's Instagram

Sofiya Hayat is often seen sharing motivational posts on her Instagram. She shared a post which reads as 'Match my vibrations if you want to bathe in it.' She wrote a long caption writing some positive words for her fans. She wrote, "So many light codes are coming at you my dear ones...abundance and joy and truth is yours. They know this and will try to stop this. They cannot benefit from this. Those of dark only consume from those of light..and they cannot make that light grow. They can only parasite. So I tell you..you know the parasites...stay away...for it is your time now!!!!" Take a look at the post here:

She also shared a video of herself while she was horse riding in Hyde Park London. She spoke about how she was feeling while she rode the horse named Gibson. Sofiya added that one must do what makes them happy and today she chose to ride a horse. Here is Sofiya Hayat's video from her Instagram account.

