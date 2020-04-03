Shahid Kapoor's Reply When Asked 'Virat Kohli Or MS Dhoni' Leaves Internet In Splits

Shahid Kapoor, along with Mira Kapoor and his kids, is quarantining at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The Kabir Singh actor, who is quite active on social media, took to Twitter and conducted a chat with his fans by saying, "Chalo let's chat". While fans gushed to drop in several questions, one fan wrote, "Dhoni or Kohli", and his reply will leave you in splits.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Shahid Kapoor thought of having an interaction with his fans by conducting the ‘Let’s Chat’ on his Twitter handle by saying, “Chalo let’s chat.” While fans flooded the comment section with fun questions, one fan asked Shahid to choose between M.S Dhoni or Virat Kohli. To which, the Jersey actor replied saying, "Mummy or papa?” Looks like Shahid very well knows how to answer such tricky questions. Take a look.

Mummy or papa ? https://t.co/e7gNLFkzw2 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 24, 2020

Shahid Kapoor's reply on choosing between M.S Dhoni and Virat Kohli has stormed the internet.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor urged fans to stay indoors to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country. He shared a note and said, "Each one of us can make a difference. We are all in this together. Spread good vibes only. Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally, emotionally and physically strong. Spread love, Have faith. ".

