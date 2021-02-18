'Shamshera' Release Date And Other Interesting Details About This Upcoming Venture

As the entertainment industry moves towards the path to recovery, film studios have been restarting the production of their stalled film projects at rapid speed. One such upcoming project is Shamshera, which happens to have a built up a lot of excitement and speculations among fans. While not many details about the film have been made available to the public, fans have been eager to get to know more about it. Have a look at the release date and other interesting details about this movie.

Shamshera release date, and other interesting details about the film

Shamshera is among the many films that were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, that did not stop the excitement among the fans to subside. The movie has a star cast full of popular and experienced actors. With Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor playing the lead roles, the cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Aahana Kumra, Ronit Roy, Sharat Saxena and other famous actors, according to IMDb. While the project has been directed by Karan Malhotra, Aditya Chopra, Piyush Mishra and Ekta Pathak Malhotra have joined him in penning down the film.

Just as fans were expecting, the film will be releasing in June this year. The current release date has been reported to be June 25. It has also been revealed that the film is set in the pre-independence era in the 1800s which will show the British colonization in India. The film is reportedly an Indian adaptation of Howard Pyle’s Merry Adventures of Robin Hood. The film will mark the first time that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a period drama. It will also be the first time that Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor will be working together on a film.

The film will apparently be about a tribe of dacoits who fight for their rights against the reign of the British. While the larger plot of this film has been kept hidden, it will revolve around the colonial era in India. This happens to be one of the biggest upcoming ventures starring Ranbir Kapoor, apart from Brahmastra.

