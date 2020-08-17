On Sharat Saxena's Birthday, 10 Films Of The Actor That One Can Binge-watch

Sharat Saxena is a popular actor in the Bollywood industry. The much-celebrated actor has worked in more than 250 films throughout his acting career. The actor has also worked in the South film industry in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu languages. Not only his positive roles are loved by the fans, but his negative portrayals in several Hindi movies have also left an amazing impact on the viewers over the years. Today, as the actor is celebrating his 70th birthday, here is a list of his 10 films to watch from his long career in Bollywood.

Sharat Saxena's movies to watch on his birthday

Ready

Salman Khan and Asin were seen together in the lead role in this rom-com drama tilted, Ready. Other supporting casts of the film included Sharat Saxena, Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arya Babbar, Nikitin Dheer, Manoj Joshi, and Manoj Pahwa. The plot of this 2011 release, revolved around the story of a man (Salman Khan) who flirts with a girl (Asin) and tries to win her heart. He also saves her from her mafia uncles who try to take over her property. Ready, this film received mixed reviews from the critics and audiences both but was one of the highest-grossing films upon release.

Singham Returns

Singham Returns released in the year 2014 and directed by the popular actor, Rohit Shetty. This Bollywood action film was a sequel to the 2011 film Singham and the second installment in Shetty's Police Universe. Featuring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor in the lead role, the film also starred Sharat Saxena, Anupam Kher, Dayanand Shetty, Vineet Sharma, Zakir Hussain, and Mahesh Manjrekar in the supporting roles. Sharat Saxena played the role of Commissioner Shiv Rathod in the film Singham Returns. The plot of the film was inspired by the 1993 Malayalam film Ekalavyan.

De Dana Dan

De Dana Dan is a 2009 film was a comedy film helmed by Priyadarshan. The film featured Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Katrina Kaif, and Sameera Reddy in the lead role. The film also starred Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Neha Duphia, and Sharat Saxena in the supporting roles. The story of the film was a partial adaption of Hollywood film Screwed along with including some scenes from Priyadarshan's own Malayalam film Vettam.

Mr India

Mr India released in the year 1987. It was a superhero film helmed by Shekhar Kapur. The film based on the screenplay penned by Salim-Javed starred Sridevi and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The film also featured Sharat Saxena, Amrish Puri, and Ajit Vachani in the negative roles along with Satish Kaushik in the supporting roles. Mr India was the highest-grossing Indian film of the year 1987 and still remains as one of the cult classic films in Indian cinema.

Race 3

Race 3 was the third installment of Race series directed by Remo D’Souza. It is also hailed as Salman Khan’s 4th highest opening day film. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala in important roles. In the film, Sharat Saxena played the role of Raghu Chacha and saved the life of Sikander that is Salman Khan in the film. As per reports, the film had received mixed reviews and was a box office success.

Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 hit the Indian theatres on December 20, 2019. In this movie, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Sudeep are in lead roles. The director of Dabangg 3 is Prabhudheva, and this story is about an inspector Chulbul Pandey who encounters his enemy from the past. He is depicted in the story as the fearless cop who fights against his rival. This movie is the third part of the Dabangg movie series. The movie was a great success and collected an amount of ₹230 crores at the Box Office. In the film, Sharat Saxena played the role of the Commissioner named, Sambhav Singh, who was Chulbul's guide and mentor.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, this much-talked-about film was helmed by the Baazigar and Khiladi director duo, Abbas-Mustan. Kapil Sharma played the role of Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan in the film along with an ensemble cast of Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Elli Avram, Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharat Saxena, Manoj Joshi and Sharad Sankla. In this film, Sharat Saxena portrayed the role of Brijmohan, who was Shiv's father, and Rukmani's divorced husband.

Hasse Toh Phase

This 2014 release, Hasee Toh Phasee bagged a lot of praises from the audience and was directed by Vinil Mathew. The on-screen chemistry of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra was appreciated by many. In the film, Parineeti Chopra essayed the role of Meeta and Siddarth Malhotra played the role of Nikhil. Other casts of the film included Sharat Saxena as S.B Bharadwaj who was Nikhil’s father, Adah Sharma as Karishma Solanki, Manoj Joshi as Meeta’s father, and Neena Kulkarni in the supporting roles.

Shaadi Ke Side Effects

Shaadi Ke Side Effects is a 2014 release starring Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan in the prominent roles. The film, directed by Saket Chaudhary is a romantic-comedy flick that also features Purab Kohli, Vir Das, Sharat Saxena and Ram Kapoor in supporting roles. Shaadi Ke Side Effects is a sequel to the 2006 movie Pyaar Ke Side Effects. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a young couple who suffer drastic changes and experience hilarious events after their marriage. The film was produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures along with Pritish Nandy Communications.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a hit at the box office and was directed by Kabir Khan. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan's Eid release for 2015. The film was a huge commercial success at the box-office; it is the third highest-grossing Indian film and the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film. The film also starred Harshaali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharat Saxena, Meher Vij, and Om Puri in the supporting roles.

