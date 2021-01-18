Sharmila Tagore & Tiger Pataudi's Vintage Wedding Pic Shared By Saba Is Unmissable! See

On January 18, 2021, Saba Ali Khan took to her official Instagram handle and shared a vintage picture from her mother Sharmila Tagore and late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s wedding ceremony. The picture features veteran actor Sharmila and cricketer Mansoor, who passed away in the year 2011. The couple looked elegant in their wedding outfits and flaunted their bright smiles in the candid picture. Sharing her parent’s wedding picture, Saba called her parents ‘two great people’ in her caption.

Saba Ali Khan shares an old pic from Sharmila Tagore & Tiger Pataudi wedding

In the monochrome throwback picture, Sharmila can be seen wearing an elegant wedding bridal gown and can be seen flaunting her evergreen smile. She completed her look with heavy jewellery and applied winged eyeliner. On the other hand, Mansoor wore a simple yet elegant black sherwani for his wedding. The duo looked happy on their special day. Saba captioned the picture as, “Two great people… meant for each other. THE BEST PARENTS” with a kissing face and loving face emoticon.

As soon as the vintage picture was uploaded, it brought back the memories for their fans and followers. A fan commented, “Lovely n beautiful pic” with a praying hand and smiling face emoticon. Another picture simply called the duo ‘legend’ and dropped a pair of fire emoticons. A user commented, “Beautiful picture of two great people”. Another one wrote, “Beautiful MASHALLAH”.

Sharmila Tagore got married to cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in the year 1969. The couple was blessed with three children- a son, Saif Ali Khan, in the year 1970, a daughter, Saba, in 1976, and another daughter, Soha Ali Khan in 1978. Saif Ali Khan is a well-known actor, Saba is a renowned jewellery designer and Soha has established herself as an actor and author. In the year 2011, Mansoor passed away after battling a lung infection at the age of 70 years. Since then, his daughter keeps on posting throwback pictures remembering him.

On December 27, 2020, Saba shared another throwback picture featuring her parents. The picture seemed to be taken when Sharmila and Mansoor were newly married. While sharing the picture, Saba wrote, “My favourite picture of my favourite couple. Wishing u a Happy Anniversary…. Remembering Abba. Miss U today! Love u both” with a hugging face emoticon.

