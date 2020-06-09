Sonam Kapoor's Birthday: Stylist Anamika Khanna Says The Actor Can Pull Off Even Nightwear

On the occasion of Sonam Kapoor’s 35th birthday, her stylist Anamika Khanna recently opened up on the actor’s sense of style. She spoke about going for the unusual look for Sonam Kapoor’s reception while also shedding some light on what she pulls off the best. She was of the stance that Sonam Kapoor is a clothes horse and can pull off any look.

Designer Anamika Khanna on Sonam Kapoor’s style

Sonam Kapoor turns 35 on June 6, 2020, which she is expected to celebrate at home amidst the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. In a recent interaction with a leading fashion daily, her stylist Anamika Khanna spoke highly of the actor’s sense of style and her ability to pull off any look with ease. She was asked about the kind of clothing that Sonam Kapoor looks the best in. She was of the opinion that Sonam Kapoor is a clothes horse. She manages to pull off anything that is given to her. She can even successfully manage to look great in a nighty. Hence, it is difficult to choose one style that she is good with. The designer further added that the actor looks great in anything that she wears. Anamika Khanna also said that Sonam Kapoor has almost tried every trend that there could be.

Anamika Khanna was also asked about Sonam Kapoor’s reception look which was a brown and cream lehenga with minimal work. She was of the opinion that the outfit was not meadow in any way. She said that the photographers did not do justice to the look, a huge part of which was created with minute metallic embroidery. The point was to go out of the box and experiment since she had been wearing traditional outfits throughout. She also said that a dress made of chevron can only be pulled off by Sonam Kapoor. Anamika Khanna said that it was actually a risk that the team took. The audience was already expecting a certain kind of look since it was a wedding reception ceremony. However, actor Sonam Kapoor has always been keen on experimenting and trying out unique designs.

