Shehnaaz Gill's Weekly Roundup: From Tribute To COVID Heroes To 'Kurta Pajama's Success

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill hit the headlines every now and then this week. Her new album with Tony Kakkar titled Kurta Pajama hit the bullseye. Shehnaaz also gave a sneak peek into her recent photoshoots. Here's everything about Shehnaaz's week.

Shehnaaz Gill's weekly roundup

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest music video titled Kurta Pajama was unveiled a week ago. And ever since then, the striking number has created quite a buzz among the audience. The song was trending on Twitter from July 18 to July 22 as fans cascaded to talk about Gill and Tony's crackling chemistry in the track.

The song garnered massive attention from fans. Interestingly, Twitterati came up with a hashtag and gave the duo a nickname called TonyNaaz. Meanwhile, Kurta Pajama has surpassed 29 million views online.

Kurta Pajama gets Sidharth's review

Shehnaaz Gill was all over the internet as fans couldn't stop praising her song. Soon, Sidharth Shukla joined the bandwagon and took to Twitter to drop his review about Kurta Pajama. Sidharth Shukla's amusing review read: "Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala". As soon as Shehnaaz caught a glimpse of Sidharth's tweet, she replied with a witty comment. Shehnaaz wrote, "Kya baat hai kya baat hai kya baat hai sahi hai." Take a look at the tweets below.

Shehnaaz thanks fans

Shehnaaz Gill took to her Twitter and thanked fans for showing so much love on her new song, Kurta Pajama. She called people's love 'overwhelming' and expressed that she has absolutely no words. Shehnaaz also penned that whatever she is and wherever she is, it only because of her fans. Shehnaaz wrote, "I just can’t thank you enough. Kurta Pajama has just released today and you guys ensured we started to trend before a week. Thank you for making us number 1."

Shehnaaz recently joined hands with Mountain Dew for a special tribute to unsung heroes during the difficult time of the current Coronavirus pandemic. In the video, she has lent her voice to the Mountain Dew anthem. Shehnaz Gill’s song Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai is a special tribute to those who are tirelessly working towards uplifting the ongoing challenges in the nation.

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram post

Shehnaaz posted a slew of pictures of herself on July 23 and wrote, "A little glamour, won't harm." As seen in the photos, Gill is all dolled up in a black dress and not to miss the huge neckpiece that adds glamour to her look. She opted for minimal makeup and posed in a poised manner. Her caption read, "Clothes aren't going to change the world, the women who wear them will."

Shehnaaz Gill's photos

