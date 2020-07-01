Shekhar Suman & Sandip Using Sushant's Demise For Political Gains, Alleges Actor's Family

On Monday, Shekhar Suman and Sandip Ssingh visited late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in Bihar. Shekhar Suman and Sandip Ssingh later called a press conference with a political party’s banner in the background and he demanded a CBI probe. However, the family members of Sushant Singh Rajput have expressed their displeasure over the two using Sushant’s death for their political gains.

Family not pleased with Shekhar Suman and Sandip's actions

After Shekhar Suman visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, he took to his Twitter handle and informed his fans about his visit. Shekhar Suman addressed a press conference and demanded a CBI inquiry for Sushant’s death case. Shekhar Suman said to a media portal that there is more than what meets the eye in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case and pitched for a CBI inquiry. On the dais, Shekhar Suman shared the dais at the press conference with an RJD leader and Sandip Ssingh, who was supposedly a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Met Sushant's father..shared his grief.we sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant . pic.twitter.com/we0VL9w7PM — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

However, the family of Sushant Singh Rajput told a media portal that no one from Sushant’s family was informed about the press conference that Shekhar Suman addressed. Moreover, they expressed their displeasure over the banner which was used during the press conference. The banner used in the press conference was that of RJD. The family of Sushant told a portal that the whole thing looked like a political gimmick. Incidentally, soon after the press conference, Shekhar Suman joined political party RJD.

Sandip Ssingh had given clean chit to Bollywood earlier

Apart from Shekhar Suman, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family alleged that Sandip Ssingh too was trying to get political benefits out of this. Reportedly, Sandip Ssingh had addressed the media too soon after Sushant’s demise. Sushant’s family told a portal that if Sandip had given a clean chit to Bollywood personalities earlier, then why did he go to the media with Shekhar Suman again?

The family of Sushant Singh Rajput told a media portal that everything is under investigation in Mumbai so Shekhar Suman giving a media byte in Patna under the political banner was for political mileage. Further, the portal reported that the family thinks they are capable enough to demand justice and as of now, they are waiting for the police investigation report. The family also told the portal that they do not want any sort of political intervention as they are waiting for the police investigation report.

