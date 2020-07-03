Sherlyn Chopra Launches Her Own OTT Platform 'REDSHER' For 'high-quality Content'

Sherlyn Chopra recently launched her own OTT platform titled ‘REDSHER' with the purpose of providing entertainment to her fans. The actress released the promo of her OTT platform on social media. She issued a statement and opened up about her personal experience on casting couch while confronting the ongoing debate in the entertainment industry regarding Nepotism.

Sherlyn Chopra launches her own OTT platform

Sherlyn threw light on some of her past incidents which pushed her to start this initiative. Talking about the same, the Dil Bole Hadippa actress said, "Why beg for work when you can provide work opportunity? Initially, when I used to approach filmmakers for work, they would ask me to meet them over late-night dinner. I was so fed up with their stupid dinner proposals that I decided to be a producer and content creator as I believe in being self-sufficient. I strongly believe that one's self-respect and dignity are non-negotiable. It is this belief that has helped me majorly to be the entrepreneur that I am today." Read: Sherlyn Chopra Opens Up About Depression Phase In Her Life; Read Details

Sherlyn further disclosed details about her new OTT platform. Elaborating about the idea of launching the platform, she said, "The idea of REDSHER originated with the intention of creating high-quality content for mass consumption at a highly reasonable subscription fee. As a streaming platform owner and a content creator, I intend to create content that is not only entertaining and delightful but also easily affordable.” Adding further, Sherlyn said, “Currently, the digital platform is running with glamour videos and slideshows. And very soon, REDSHER will start streaming emotionally compelling and mentally stimulating short films and web-series."

Meanwhile, Sherlyn treated fans with the first look of her OTT platform on her Instagram page where she shared a video showcasing the glamorous side of the actress. Sherlyn flaunted her gorgeous looks in the short promo clip. While captioning the post, she mentioned that the platform has been thoroughly designed for the entertainment of her fans.

