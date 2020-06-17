Sherlyn Chopra Opens Up About Depression Phase In Her Life; Read Details

As the entire country is lamenting over the loss of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, people are sharing their stories of mental health and depression on social media. Recently actress Sherlyn Chopra opened up about the phase in her life where she felt depressed and alone after losing her father to a local media outlet. The actress confessed that she faced problems while surviving without a parent.

Sherlyn Chopra speaks about the depressing phase in life

While speaking about her father who left her at an early stage, the Dil Bole Hadippa actress reportedly said that in early 2005, her father who was a doctor had passed away due to a cardiac arrest caused due to a severe sunstroke while providing medical aid to the victims of the Tsunami in Andhra Pradesh. She said that she had lost her father when she was still in college and was directionless how to survive without a parent. Over the years, the actress said that she realized that a person’s sense of self-worth and self-love doesn’t arise from external factors, but from the way, the person communicates with oneself.

According to Sherlyn, she began to overcome that phase in life and said that she eventually started being less critical and more loving and compassionate towards herself. Sooner or later, she realized that the world is not a bad place with bad people, but it is an interesting place with all sorts of people. She further revealed that the world can be a nice place with a broader perspective on life.

Earlier, Sherlyn explained that she started making healthier choices in life by opting to quit smoking and regularly working out to build muscle mass and feel strong. She reportedly said that there is no human on this earth who has never felt hurt, betrayed, rejected, misunderstood, in some or the other way. As humans, the actress feels that people are bound to undergo different kinds of emotions depending on the circumstances they are in. She concluded the interview and said that to rise above the circumstances, people need to understand that nothing in life is permanent. People should realize that life actually is 99% mental and just 1% physical, which makes it more mandatory for people to be happier.

(Image credit: Sherlyn Chopra/ Instagram)

