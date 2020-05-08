"Dinner" Is Bollywood Code For Casting Couch, Reveals Sherlyn Chopra; Shares Past Naivety

Sherlyn Chopra has always been in the headlines for her bold statements and claims. She recently revealed details about casting couch being associated with the word “dinner” in the film industry. She also spoke about how she was not aware of the hidden meaning behind the word “dinner” and would hence agree to the plans.

Sherlyn Chopra reveals details about casting couch

Sherlyn Chopra recently spoke to a leading entertainment portal about how the word “dinner” has been indirectly associated with casting couch in Bollywood. She said that she discovered much later what filmmakers mean when they talk about meeting up for "dinner".

She also revealed that she used to get a lot of offers back in the day where filmmakers would ask her to have "dinner" with them. She was naïve back then and would think of it as literally just dinner. Sherlyn Chopra spoke about taking her portfolio to different filmmakers for a role and they would say the portfolio is fine, and they could have further discussions over "dinner". When she would ask about the time at which she was expected to come in, she was given a late-night timing like 11 or 12. She also added that back then she would believe them and go for it.

Chitrangdha Singh's Casting Couch revelation

In a recent interview, actor Chitrangda Singh revealed that she has faced similar experiences. However, while talking about her experience, Chitrangda Singh added that even though casting couch exists in Bollywood, it is not forced upon anyone. She added that every person has the right to make their choices, not acknowledging the power distance that exists in these matters. Chitrangda Singh also went on to say that if one feels bad when he or she loses an opportunity, it is a choice that they make and hence, one does not get to “sulk about it.

Chitrangda Singh also mentioned how she has lost out on some projects over the years and knows how bad someone can feel about it. However, if one is comfortable then they should go ahead and do it anyway. The actor added that she is not here to judge anyone for their choices.

