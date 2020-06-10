Shraddha Kapoor Hides Her Face As She Takes A Quick Bike-ride With Beau Rohan Shrestha

Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted enjoying a scooter-ride with her rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha. As Unlock phase 1 began, the Baaghi 3 actor decided to enjoy the monsoon breeze with her rumoured boyfriend but was spotted hiding her face as she got snapped. Although both Shraddha and Rohan have remained in denial of seeing each other, this video proved that something is cooking between the two.

Shraddha Kapoor hides her face

After Unlock 1.0, a while ago, several celebrities of the tinsel town like Anil Kapoor, Sohail Khan and Adah Sharma were papped in the town. The paparazzi also spotted the Baaghi 3 actor Shraddha Kapoor and rumoured photographer boyfriend Rohan Shrestha in Bandra. The rumoured love birds were seen enjoying a quick ride as Shraddha was seen sporting an all-black casual look comprising a t-shirt and loose track pants while Rohan was wearing knee-length shorts along with a white printed t-shirt. However, the Saaho actor tried her level best to hide her face as the duo already had face masks on but decided to ditch wearing helmets.

Check out the video below:

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha have been linked to each other for a while now, but both of them choose to remain silent about dating each other. The rumoured couple has also been spotted several times at restaurants and events together spending quality time with each other by the paps. Check out one such photograph below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh in the third instalment of the superhit Baaghi film series, titled Baaghi 3. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the film critics, the Ahmed Khan directorial went on to become a blockbuster hit as it minted over ₹130 Crores at the box office. However, Shraddha will reportedly be seen in producer Luv Ranjan's upcoming action thriller which remains untitled. According to the reports, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in this upcoming yet-to-be-titled film which is expected to release next year.

(Image credit: Varinder Chawla Instagram)

