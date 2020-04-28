Times When Shraddha Kapoor And Family Were In News For All The Wrong Reasons

Shraddha Kapoor is riding high with several films in her kitty. However, there have been instances when the actress was involved in several controversies. The actress’ family members as well were instigators of some of these controversies. Here are some of the negative incidents.

No credits are given to a designer

After the release of Haseena Parker, Shraddha Kapoor faced criminal charges along with the producers of the film. The charges were filed after the film’s production used a brand’s clothes without giving due credits to the designer. Reports suggest that the brand filed cheating and criminal breach of trust report against the film’s producer.

Media ban in 2014

It was reported that Shraddha Kapoor was banned from any form of media coverage after she made minimum to no efforts to pose for the paparazzi at airports and events. There were reports that she ‘did not raise her head for the camera’ even after media persons waited for hours after the shoot of a reality show. Shraddha Kapoor was temporarily banned from the show.

Infamous sting

Shraddha Kapoor’s father, Shakti Kapoor, was caught in a row of backlashes from the industry after he revealed in a sting that everyone is a victim of the ‘casting couch’ once. Reportedly, Shakti Kapoor dragged the name of Shubhash Ghai into the conversation with an undercover reporter of a news publication. Many directors decided not to work with the actor after the incident in 2005, as per reports.

Siddhanth Kapoor's drug scandal

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested while in a rave party in Juhu, Mumbai. Reportedly, he was taken for a drug test along with other individuals present at the party in 2008. Siddhanth had made his debut later in Shootout at Wadala

Dating rumours

Shraddha Kapoor was linked with several of her co-stars namely, Farhan Akhtar and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Even though she never confirmed or commented on the reports, she was spotted with the former on several instances. Shraddha Kapoor is currently rumoured to be dating Rohan Shrestha.

