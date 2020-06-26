Shraddha Kapoor & Sidharth Malhotra Starrer 'Ek Villain'; 5 Reasons To Watch This Film

Shraddha Kapoor has worked in several blockbuster films since her Bollywood debut with Teen Patti back in 2010. However, in the list of Shraddha Kapoor's films which turned out to be commercial successes, one movie will always stay memorable, and that is Ek Villain. After giving a magnanimous hit in the form of Aashiqui 2, Shraddha came back within another spellbinding revenge-drama Ek Villain in 2014. This Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer minted a whopping ₹256 crores at the BO. But if due to some reasons you still have not seen this action-thriller, then take a look at some reasons why you must binge-watch it, based on some facts.

Reasons To Watch Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra Starrer 'Ek Villain'

1. Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra shared screen space

A major highlight of Ek Villain is the fact that it is Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's first film together. The two new-age superstars made a breakthrough entry at the Box-office with Ek Villain. The dynamic duo plays an adorable, much-in-love couple, in the movie, and their journey from their first meeting to marriage is an engaging one. The screen chemistry between Sid and Shraddha is highly endearing. The romantic scenes are, in fact, the hero of this revenge-drama.

2. Riveting Storyline

The suspense element in the Mohit Suri film, written beautifully by Milap Zaveri is a must-watch. There is a villain in the movie, as the name suggests but figuring out the murderer is a discovery in itself. This action thriller will give you an edge over the seat experience. With a compelling storyline and hard-hitting action sequences, Ek Villain will keep you hooked until the climax. So if you are someone, who loves watching thrillers, then this movie is ideal for you.

3. Mesmerising Music Album

Singers like Ankit Tiwari, Momina Mustehsan, and Mohammed Irfan got a lot of recognition for their songs in Ek Villain. Every song from this Shraddha Kapoor starrer is a masterpiece in itself. Be it Teri Galliyan, Humdard, Banjaara, or Awari. The music of Ek Villain topped radio charts over months, and many artists were awarded and facilitated on different platforms for the Balaji Telefilms movie. Shraddha Kapoor also sang her first-ever Bollywood song, Teri Galliyan female cover for Ek Villain, which was warmly received by the listeners.

4. Riteish Deshmukh plays a grey character

Riteish Deshmukh broke his comic-hero image and essayed a grey character of Rakesh Mahadkar. His role is of an unsuccessful man, who is time and again insulted by his own wife. Riteish gave one of his career's best performance in the action thriller. So much so that not even for a single second, you will recall that this actor has done majorly comedy films. His stellar performance as a serious and disturbed man was highly lauded by the audience.

5. A Mohit Suri film

Mohit Suri after directing Aashiqui 2, came back with a bang in the form of Ek Villian. This was the second time both Shraddha Kapoor and Mohit worked on a project together. The director not only proved his versatility as a filmmaker post the commercial success of Ek Villian but also cemented his place in the Hindi Film Industry as a celebrated director.

