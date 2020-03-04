Shraddha Kapoor Thanks Fans And Friends For An Amazing Birthday

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 33rd birthday yesterday i.e March 3, 2020. Her birthday was evidently a big event for her fans who poured in thousands of messages for Shraddha Kapoor on social media. Videos and photos of her low-key birthday celebrations were also posted by Shraddha Kapoor on her Instagram. Now, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a heartfelt message for all her fans and friends who made her birthday special. Check it out below -

Shraddha Kapoor's sweet message thanking her fans and friends

Image courtesy - Shraddha Kapoor Instagram stories

Shraddha Kapoor expressed that she feels like the luckiest girl in the world. She stated that she is still overwhelmed by all the wishes and the love she received on her birthday. In conclusion, she thanked everyone who made her birthday special and expressed that she loves them all the most. Shraddha Kapoor also thanked the various online fan clubs who sent sweet messages on her birthday. Check out photos of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday celebration below -

On the work front

Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh in Baaghi 3. The film is all set to release soon on March 6, 2020, and is expected to make a big splash at the box office. Besides this, Shraddha Kapoor is also reported to be cast in director Luv Ranjan's next venture.

The wait is over Baaghians! Book your seats & get ready to witness the action-packed drama in cinemas, this Friday. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 advance bookings are open now. Book your tickets! https://t.co/Qzf11piFDUhttps://t.co/nd731Y913I pic.twitter.com/MCUt1zGjMB — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 1, 2020

