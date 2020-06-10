Shraddha Kapoor Is Yet To Work With These Popular Bollywood Actors; See List

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Baaghi 3, is counted amongst the finest actors in Bollywood. The actor is known for her roles in movies like Luv Ka The End, Aashiqui 2, Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Stree, Saaho and the latest being Baaghi 3.

While she is known to have worked with many popular actors like Aditya Roya Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Prabhas, Sidharth Malhotra as well as Tiger Shroff, there are few lists of top Bollywood actors opposite whom Shraddha's fans would love to see her. Check out the list of actors Shraddha hasn't worked opposite as of now, but whom she may work with in the future.

Shraddha Kapoor's possible on-screen pairings

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the top Bollywood actors and has struck a good success rate with his films. He has provided the industry with many box office hits including Rockstar, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani, as well as some understated films like Wake Up Sid, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. Even though, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha have never worked together before, but their on-screen presence might just create some magic in the movies.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is a Bollywood actor who garnered a massive fan following after portraying lead roles in his films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the Pyaar ka Punchnama series. Even though Shraddha has been a part of a similar kind of movie when she did the film called Luv ka The End, but they haven't been paired together yet. Who knows that if they appear on-screen together, then they might just become another hit pair after Kartik and Nushrat's hit onscreen jodi.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is a Bollywood actor who is famous for his exceptional screen presence as well as his energetic lifestyle. He is known for his work in movies such as Band Baaja Baaraat, Lootera, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, as well as his latest film Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh and Shraddha Kapoor haven't been paired together in any movie as of yet, but their fans would surely love to see them together on screen.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is one of the A-list actors in Bollywood as well as a heartthrob for most of his female fan following. Vicky Kaushal is famous for movies like Masaan, Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and more. Even though Vicky Kaushal's film career really took off a few years ago, he is known for his exceptional versatility and he has even received numerous awards as well.

Promo Image courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

