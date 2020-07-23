Shraddha Kapoor Shares A Video Of Cat Getting Rescued & It's Full Of Love; See Post

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor shared photos and videos involving the rescue of a stray cat. She took to social media and revealed how an organisation helped the domestic animal, which was in an urgent need for medical attention. Check out the post by Shraddha Kapoor:

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram post

Shraddha Kapoor shared a carousel post through her official Instagram handle. The actor has mentioned how stray cats around her home needed urgent medical attention. She gave credits to Narsing and Rahul from World for All Animal Adoptions, who came to the rescue instantly. The organisation also deals with adoptions and sterilization of street dogs and cats.

In the first video visible in Shraddha Kapoor’s post, a person from the organisation, Rahul is visible trying to lure the cat from its hiding place. It appears to be a heap of rubbish. In the next video from the carousel post, the other rescuer pets the cat, who looks comparatively comfortable.

The post also consists of two pictures. One of the snaps features the masked heroes, Narsing and Rahul looking towards the camera. Meanwhile, the other photo shows their medical kit for the animals.

In the caption accompanying her post, Shraddha Kapoor applauded and expressed her gratitude for the organisation. She also thanked Shaza Morani for her assistance. The actor wrote, “The stray cats around my home needed urgent medical attention and Narsing, and Rahul from @worldforallanimaladoptions championed their aid! Thank you for handling them with so much love! Massive thank you @shazamorani for being so prompt in sending this help! ðŸ’«ðŸ™ðŸ’œ”. Check out Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Within a few hours of sharing, Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram post garnered a positive response from her fans and followers on the platform. It received over 7.84 lakhs and around 3000 comments. While some people applauded the actor’s action, others dropped various fire, sparkle, and heart emoticons in the social media post. Check a few responses on the photo-sharing platform:

