Baaghi To Street Dancer 3D; Shraddha Kapoor's BO Report Card Has Added To Her Net Worth

Shraddha Kapoor has been one of the most prominent actors of the Bollywood industry. She managed to slip into the limelight by playing the lead role in the 2013 musical drama Aashiqui 2. The actor has recently been in the headlines for the promotional activities of her upcoming, Baaghi 3. She has also been a trending topic because of the Varun Dhawan starrer, Streer Dancer 3D. She has managed to establish herself as one of the highest paid actors because of highly acclaimed acting. A number of fans want to know some additional information about the Baaghi star. Here is the star’s estimated net worth.

Shraddha Kapoor's net worth

₹53.8 Crore

Shraddha Kapoor has been one of the most prominent Bollywood actors of the current generation. She made her acting debut with the 2010 drama, Teen Patti. She then managed to bag a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films. She gained popularity by playing the role of Aarohi in the love drama, Aashiqui 2. Since then she has given a great set of films to watch and is on the top of her game for 2020.

Shraddha Kapoor's Income

₹ 4 crores (estimated)

Shraddha Kapoor’s age

March 3 1987 (32 years old)

Shraddha Kapoor’s movies

On the professional front, Baaghi 3 is the third addition to the famous Bollywood action thriller franchise that has featured Tiger as the lead in all three films. The latest part is supposed to hit the cinemas on March 3, 2020, and it has been getting much attention from fans. Baaghi 3 is being helmed by Ahmed Khan and is being produced under the Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.

Smack. Whack. Attack.

That's how Ronnie breaks the record of fastest 100Mn views in 3 days!

Watch it if you haven't already. #Baaghi3Trailerhttps://t.co/zFk2VRCc2V pic.twitter.com/YTGM9d5LcY — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 9, 2020

