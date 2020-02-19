The Debate
The Debate
Fans Call 'Bhankas' A Blockbuster; Praise Tiger & Shraddha For Their Dance Moves

Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ritiesh Deshmukh are seeing grooving in new song 'Bhankas' from 'Baaghi 3'. Read to know what fans say about the song.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai
tiger shroff

Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor star in the much-awaited Baaghi 3. It is a thriller film directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is the third instalment in the Baaghi franchise. Earlier the trailer of the film and the first song Dus Bahane 2.0 was released, which received favourable responses. Now the second song Bhankas is out.

The track is sung by Bappi Lahiri, Dev Negi, and Jonita Gandhi. It is a dance number and a remake of the song Ek Aankh Marun To form the 1984 film Tohfa. The music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Shabbir Ahmed has penned down the lyrics.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Shows Off THIS Stunt As He Anticipates 'Baaghi 3', Disha Patani Loves It

Bhankas song reaction

Also Read | Tiger Shroff To Return As Bablu In 'Heropanti 2' After 'Baaghi 3'?

Also Read | Baaghi 3’s 'Dus Bahane 2.0' Starring Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor Invites A Meme-fest

Bhankas song video

After the success of Baaghi (2016), the film was turned into a franchise with Baaghi 2 (2018) and the makers announced the third film even before the releases of the second. Tiger Shroff plays the lead role as Ronnie in all three films, while Shraddha Kapoor will return to the franchise after the first film. Disha Patani played the leading lady in the second instalment. Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor's 'Dus Bahane 2.0' From 'Baaghi 3' Loved By Netizens

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
