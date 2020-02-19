Fans Call 'Bhankas' A Blockbuster; Praise Tiger & Shraddha For Their Dance Moves

Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor star in the much-awaited Baaghi 3. It is a thriller film directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is the third instalment in the Baaghi franchise. Earlier the trailer of the film and the first song Dus Bahane 2.0 was released, which received favourable responses. Now the second song Bhankas is out.

The track is sung by Bappi Lahiri, Dev Negi, and Jonita Gandhi. It is a dance number and a remake of the song Ek Aankh Marun To form the 1984 film Tohfa. The music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Shabbir Ahmed has penned down the lyrics.

Bhankas song reaction

Nice to see @iTIGERSHROFF and @ShraddhaKapoor in a totally rowdy kind of dance other than their classy dance moves and Tiger's signature dance moves.Massy>Classy!!!!!#Bhankas — Siddhanth Shetty (@siddhanths28) February 19, 2020

#Bhankas is out & its a SUPER HIT track, will definitely connect with the masses.. Audience in single screens would dance along the song .. #Baaghi3 https://t.co/U8kmfy4wtx — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 19, 2020

Yaar kya kamaal gana hai bhai #Bhankas mind-blowing hai kya music hai bhai 10 out of 10 @iTIGERSHROFF @ShraddhaKapoor ke dance move itne acche hai ohh...... can't wait for this movie to come out — Bishal Kashyap (@Badboykashyap) February 19, 2020

@iTIGERSHROFF I was really worried for this recreation but now when the song is launched

I wanna say, This is actually a sweet n short song blend with desi n smokiness of tiger n shraddha dance for wedding season 🔥🔥🔥

I loved it 😍😍😍#Baaghi3 #Bhankas

Credits below

👇👇 pic.twitter.com/T039CeiiEm — Fragile07™😌😍 (@HandleWidCare7) February 19, 2020

Bhankas song video

After the success of Baaghi (2016), the film was turned into a franchise with Baaghi 2 (2018) and the makers announced the third film even before the releases of the second. Tiger Shroff plays the lead role as Ronnie in all three films, while Shraddha Kapoor will return to the franchise after the first film. Disha Patani played the leading lady in the second instalment. Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

