Shraddha Kapoor Vs Lea Michelle: Who Slayed Brocade Reem Arca Outfit Better?

It was in 2019 when actor Lea Michelle stepped out donning a Reem Arca outfit. The star opted for a brocade crop-top which she paired with a matching brocade flared ballroom skirt. Lea Michele slayed the outfit with her hair pulled back into a sleek centre-parted bun. Minimalistic makeup with dark berry lips completed the look of the diva.

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor seems to have taken inspiration from Lia Michele’s outfit. While promoting her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor was seen donning a similar brocade crop top by Reem Arca. The top featured a tie-up black velvet straps. Shraddha Kapoor paired her brocade crop-top with black velvet pants which made her look chic and fashionable. Shraddha’s hair was styled in a simple bun with few loose strands. Simple statement earrings completed the look of the diva.

Both Shraddha Kapoor and Lea Michele picked up different versions of the outfit. Not to mention, both the ladies were seen slaying their respective looks. While one outfit is perfect for a ball the other is perfect for an official party. Wo do you thing wore the outfit better?

