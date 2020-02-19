Shraddha Kapoor Recalls The Time When She Had No Film To Work On For Two Years

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular faces in Bollywood today. She debuted in 2010 with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti. She was then seen in Bumpy’s Luv Ka The End where she was seen in a lead role. However, both the films failed to work their charm at the box office.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor's Favourite Destinations, Travel Tips, And Many More; Find Out Here

For almost two years, Shraddha Kapoor did not have a single release. When the industry and the audience thought that her career was over, Shraddha Kapoor returned to the big screen with a bang in 2013. She was seen in Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 which went on to become a huge hit at the box office. Since then there has been no looking back for Shraddha Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor recalls her time when she had no work

While talking about her journey in Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor said that it was during her low time that she realised that Bollywood is all about one’s hits and misses. She also added that the success of your film feels nice to hear. When one of your films are successful, it motivates one to work harder for the next.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Called 'Tiger Ma'am' And Shradhha Kapoor's Reaction Is Hilarious; Watch Video

Shraddha Kapoor recalled the time when she was completely out of work and was not seen on the big screen for almost two years. She said that during the whole time, producer Aditya Chopra believed in her capabilities. She added that after Teen Patti, nobody wanted to believe in her. However, Aditya Chopra offered her a film that was solely on her shoulders.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor's Family Tree & Other Interesting Facts That You Probably Didn't Know

The actor added that both Aditya Chopra and Mohit Suri gave her a film when no one wanted to work along with her. Shraddha Kapoor even recalled how she was replaced just a few moments after being cast in a film. She also said that she wishes to work with Aditya Chopra soon in the future.

Shraddha Kapoor even said that with each film she signs, she wants the audience to enjoy it. She said that she gives in her best for every film that she signs. Shraddha added that she wishes that people should go and watch her films. The appreciation of her audience is all she wants, she added.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Will Guide You On How To Dress For A Music Festival; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.