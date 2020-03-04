Urvashi Rautela And Shraddha Kapoor In Stunning Sarees

Bollywood is always brimming with new talent, content, fashion, and more. When it comes to fashion, celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, and Shraddha Kapoor easily ace outfits at various events. One particular Indian outfit that can be tricky to slay is the saree. Listed below are pictures of Urvashi Rautela and Shraddha Kapoor donning some great sarees.

Who is the Saree Queen: Urvashi Rautela Or Shraddha Kapoor?

Urvashi Rautela is seen donning this special red Kanjeevaram saree. The popular actress is seen in the saree along with gorgeous jewelry and bold makeup. Urvashi has opted for a well-suiting hairstyle as well to go with her outfit. Her caption to the post above showcases the power the outfit gives her.

Shraddha Kapoor's photos on her Instagram showcase her love for sarees. In this post above the actress is seen donning a beautiful green and purple saree. The actress has matched her makeup, jewellery and hairstyle really well and it perfectly suits her outfit. Shraddha Kapoor's photos also show the actress wearing the special gajra in her hair in most instances. Both Shraddha Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela are currently busy with the shooting of their upcoming films.

