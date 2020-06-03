Shraddha Kapoor Posts Live Video Of Disaster Management Team At Work In Juhu, Watch

The State of Maharashtra is under high alert due to the cyclone Nisarga which has already made landfall. Many Bollywood celebrities are putting up posts on their social media to warn netizens against the natural calamity. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor, who stays by the Juhu beach, shared a picture of the disaster management team of the state working on Juhu beach.

Shraddha Kapoor shares video of Disaster Management team at work

On Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram story, the actor posted a video of Maharashtra's Disaster Management team at work on Juhu beach. With a thumbs up and a purple heart emoji, she also tagged BMC and Mumbai police in the post. In the video, a group of men including the police can be seen at work. Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor has also shared a post about what should be done during the cyclone, Nisarga. She also put up the same post in Hindi for the non-English speaking crowd. Take a look:

Not just Shraddha Kapoor, but many other Bollywood celebrities have also posted information and warnings about cyclone Nisarga on their social media. Like Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan has posted a list of donts on her Instagram story. Sidharth Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor have also taken to their Instagram story to inform their fans about the cyclone.

In other news, cyclone Nisaega which was supposed to hit the state of Maharashtra today has already made landfall. The cyclone is however expected to be over within the next three hours. Irrespective of that, flights operations have been suspended to and from the city as an aircraft overshot the runway. The Bandra-Worli Sea link has also been closed. Strong winds and high tide hit the Versova beach in Mumbai

Heavy rainfall is expected to hit Mumbai within the next few hours. The latest cyclone Nisarga updates by Indian Meteorological Department state that cyclone will weaken into a cyclonic storm in the evening and into a deep depression by midnight. However, netizens are advised to not venture outside for another six to seven hours.

