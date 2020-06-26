Shraddha Kapoor With Aditya Roy Kapur Or Varun Dhawan: Whose Chemistry You Loved More?

Shraddha Kapoor started her acting career in Bollywood with the movie Teen Patti in the year 2010, and her first lead role was in the film Luv Ka The End in 2011. However, her first successful film was Aashiqui 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur. Post that, there was no looking back for Shraddha. The diva worked with several actors in the past few years. Later, she was also seen in two movies with Varun Dhawan, which was also loved by the fans. So let us see, with which of two popular co-stars, fans loved her chemistry more.

Also read | Alia Bhatt & Aditya Roy Kapur's funny unseen video during Kalank's photoshoot goes viral

Shraddha Kapoor with Aditya Roy Kapur or with Varun Dhawan?

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Kapur’s chemistry sizzled in films like Aashiqui 2 and Ok Jaanu. Fans loved this pair in both the films. The popular revamped song from the film Ok Jaanu, which was Humma Humma, featured Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor. The song was amazingly sensual and showcased the duo's sizzling chemistry. Aashiqui 2, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor was also a romantic musical drama film that did wonders at the box office. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor both essayed that role beautifully in the film and the songs of the films were chartbusters. Aashiqui 2 was a super hit flick at Box Office and earned 780 million, whereas Ok Jaanu did a business of estimated Rs.41.04 crores.

Also read | When Shraddha Kapoor revealed that Aditya Roy Kapur cannot pronounce her name correctly

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s bond on-screen and off-screen, both is compatible and loving. Particularly after their appearance in the outstanding dance-based movie ABCD 2 and Street Dancer. Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s on-screen dance stints in the film ABCD 2 had amazed the fans thanks to their on-screen chemistry and dance performances in the film. Varun Dhawan' has many times revealed in public that he has an unbreakable friendship with Shraddha Kapoor and this is what makes their performance striking and pure onscreen bond. Both their film was based on dance and ABCD 2 did a business of estimated ₹165 crores while Street Dancer earned ₹97 crores at the Box Office.

In conclusion, Shraddha Kapoor looks great with both Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. And as Shraddha has also worked with Aditya and Varun in two films, the audience got to experience the magic of their chemistry twice. Shraddha is considered to have equally good chemistry with both the actors.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor Shares Better Chemistry With Whom - Varun Dhawan Or Sidharth Malhotra?

Also read | Shraddha-Tiger Or Shraddha-Aditya: Who Had Better On-screen Chemistry?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.