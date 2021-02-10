Shreya Ghoshal Shares Behind-the-scenes Video Of 'Angane Morey'; Calls It 'pure Magic'

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the best singers in India at the moment. She has sung many songs in Bollywood films which are regarded as some of the classic Hindi songs and her ability to sing songs in a heartful manner has spread her fame all over the country, as well as in other parts of the world. The ace singer recently released her latest song Angane Morey, which has already received millions of views. In her latest Instagram post, Shreya shared a video that gives an insight into how the music video of Angane Morey has been made – have a look.

Shreya Ghoshal shares a glimpse of the making of Angane Morey music video

Shreya Ghoshal’s Instagram frequently sees posts about her work, but the latest video posted by her shows how the music video of the song was actually made. The video shows the special effects that were used in the scene where the girl falls from the sky. The video shows the behind-the-scenes of the making of that particular scene, followed by how it looked after the special effects were applied. The singer also wrote a message in the caption of this post, heaping praises on the choreography and the making of this music video.

She started her message by calling this scene “pure magic”. She then addressed everyone who has been “wondering” how this particular scene was created, followed by complimenting Mukta Nagpal from Nritya Shakti dance studio who performed in this scene. Shreya also gave a shout out to Shakti Mohan, who was responsible for the choreography of the performance. Finally, she credited BTOS productions for the special effects and how they “magically transformed” the scene through computer graphics.

Shreya Ghoshal has been singing in Bollywood songs since nearly a couple of decades. She has performed in several music concerts and her songs are followed by millions of people all over the country. She first gained fame in Bollywood after singing songs from 2002 Devdas, followed by other hit songs such as Yeh Ishq Haye, Mere Dholna and several others.

