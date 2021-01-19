Shruti, Akshara Haasan issue statement on Kamal Haasan's health as he undergoes surgery

Makal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan’s daughters Shruti and Akashara Haasan shared an update on his health after he underwent surgery on Tuesday. The sister duo informed that the operation on his leg was successful. They conveyed their gratitude to the team of doctors and staff who performed the operation and fans for their support.

Shruti, Akshara share update on Kamal Haasan’s health

Shruti and Akshara, both actors, started their statement, by thanking fans for their ‘overwhelming support, prayers and genuine concern.’ They informed that the surgery was performed at the Sri Ramachandran Hospital by orthopeadic surgeon Dr Mohan Kumar and Dr JSN Murthy.

Shruti and Akshara stated that he was ‘doing well’, was in ‘good spirits’ and working towards a speedy recovery after ‘wonderful care’ by the dctor, attendees and hospital management.

On behalf of @ikamalhaasan here’s an update ! Thankyou for all the ❤️ pic.twitter.com/poySGakaLS — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) January 19, 2021

Kamal Haasan will return home in four-five days and will be ready to interact with his fans, after a few days of rest and recuperation, the statement added.

The duo sent a ‘heartfelt thank you’ for the prayers for his well-being and the ‘immense love’ showered upon him and that their ‘good energy’ will be a part of his recovery process.

Kamal Haaasan announces break for health reasons

Kamal Haasan in a statement on Monday informed that his fans that he will be undergoing a surgery on his leg. The actor-politician said that it was a follow-up surgery that he had been advised after a surgery post accident a few years ago. He shared that he had been keeping it on hold for his professional and personal commitments.

He credited the ‘love and affection’ from citizens as an ‘effective antidote’ that helped him get through the ‘severe pain’ he suffered during the campaigning.

After travelling 5000 kilometers for 15 days spread over a month to meet the citizens of Tamil Nadu as a part of the campaigning ahead of the Tamil Nadu state elections, he felt he had some time to rest and get the surgery done. He promised fans tha he will return ‘rejuvenated’ with ‘renewed vigour' and that he will be available for discussing the changes for the 'betterment' of the state via technology in the meanwhile.

