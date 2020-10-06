Shruti Haasan Calls 'Gabbar Singh' Movie 'life Changing' As She Clears 'misinterpretation'

Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan recently clarified one of her quotes that was “misinterpreted” by certain Telegu publications from one of her old interviews. The actress wrote that the need to clarify her stand in the interview arrived when there were stories revolving around her quote which were completely "untrue." and baseless. The Gabbar Is Back actress shared a series of tweets on Twitter and tried to explain her side of the story to the people while justifying her quote.

Shruti Haasan clarifies her stand in an old interview

In the first tweet, the actress wrote that one of her quotes from a national interview has been misinterpreted and she is upset with the kind of treatment that is being given to her quote and intention in the interviews. According to Shruti certain rumours and stories were pushed out which were not true at all. Putting all speculations to rest, Shruti wrote that she is extremely proud of having been a part of the films like Race Gurram, Gabbar Singh which is directed by Pawan Kalyan Garu. She even called working with him as a “life-changing” moment.

Certain Telugu publications have misinterpreted a quote from a national interview I gave and are writing articles that are untrue. Just to clarify I am extremely proud of having been a part of films like race gurram and Gabbar Singh- GS with Pawan Kalyan Garu was life changing !! — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 6, 2020

Cont..being a part of Telugu and South Indian film industry is a part of my heart, truly.that interview was given in context to the Hindi films I did and perception of north VS south in Indian films which in itself ive never liked - hope that clears things up for the everyone 🙏🏽 — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 6, 2020

In the second tweet, the actress justified her stand in the interview and wrote that her quote in the old interview was given in the pretext of the Hindi films that she has done and the normal perception of people regarding North Indian vas South Indian films which according to her was never liked and supported by her. Shruti also confessed that being a part of the Telegu Indian film industry is something very close to her heart and soul. now. Ending her clarification on a positive note, Shruti wrote, “hope that clears things up for everyone.”

