Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Video Under The Sun, Says Song In Video Causes 'trouble'

Siddhanth Chaturvedi took to his Instagram on January 18 to share a video of his basking in the sun. Siddhanth Chaturvedi’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos where he shares his whereabouts with his fans. In this post, the video had a song playing in the background which the actor says will always trouble irrespective of them being single or in a relationship. Read along to find out which song was Siddhanth referring to.

Siddhanth Chaturvedi says ‘Ye Gaana Karega Trouble’

Siddhanth Chaturvedi’s instagram post saw him enjoying the winter sun abut indeed restless as he immersed into the song that played in the background. The actor shared an intriguing observation about the song in his caption as he said that this song will give you some trouble even if you are single or taken. He penned, “Single ho ya Double...ye gaana karega Trouble” followed by the shrugging shoulders emoji.

The song he was referring to was Mann Bharrya by Punjabi singer B Praak. The heartbreak ballad is a song from 2018 that is sung from a troubled girl’s point of view whose lover ignores her and takes her for granted. Chaturvedi’s fans and friends seem to be in agreement of his statement as they mentioned in their comments under the post which has over 112k likes so far. Take a look at Siddhanth Chaturvedi’s Instagram post's comments here.

Siddhanth Chaturvedi on work front

The actor gained popularity after his stints in the Ranveer Singh movie Gully Boy which revolved around the rap-music scene in Mumbai and India, as well as his role of Prashant Kanaujia in the Amazon Original series Inside Edge. Recently, the actor finished filming for an untitled Shakun Batra project which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

He is currently filming for the horror film Phone Bhoot which commenced on December 12, 2020. It will see him sharing screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif. Siddhant Chaturvedi will also be seen playing the role of Bunty Singh in the movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 which is a sequel to the 2005 movie Bunty Aur Babli. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji and Sharvari Wagh along with Chaturvedi and wrapped up in September 2020.

