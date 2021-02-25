Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares A Quote From His 'notes', Speaks On 'lies' Of Memories

Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi, on Wednesday, took to his social media handle and posted a picture-post that features the actor holding a digital camera in his hand. Chaturvedi, presumably, clicked the picture near an ocean or a river. In the monochrome picture, Siddhant sported a casual look as he wore a white round-neck t-shirt, teamed up with a black blazer. Captioning the picture, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Pictures are often true, memories lie longer". To conclude his caption, he added a hashtag, which read, "My Notes". Scroll down to take a look at it.

Siddhant picks his quote for a monochrome picture:

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner an overwhelming response, especially from the actor's female fans. So far, it has bagged 90k double-taps; and is still counting. While a fan proclaimed that she is "flattered" on Siddhant, another added, "Great quote sir". Red-heart, heart-eye and fire emoticons were a common sight in the comments box.

A peek into Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram

Interestingly, the 27-year old actor is an avid social media user. And, apart from being an actor, he often flaunts his inner writer via his social media handles. A handful of his picture-posts are captioned with his quotes. On the other hand, he has also dedicated an Instagram Highlight to his writing pieces. In fact, to caption his previous post, he used a quote from his note.

In the previous post, he was seen preparing for his character in his upcoming film Yudhra. In the monochrome picture, shirtless Chaturvedi can be seen boxing. In Hindi, he wrote, "Manzil jitni upar hogi, Ghutne utne phootengey / Thikaano pe ruk gaye agar... / Toh peeche waale Lootengey. / Isliye Chal Bhaag!" (As high as your aim will be, you have to work harder. And, if you stop, people will drag you behind. So, keep running). In the comments box, many from his 1.5M followers lauded his thought.

On the professional front, Chaturvedi has multiple releases in his kitty, including Phone Bhoot and Shakum Batra's yet-to-be-titled film. A few days back, he announced another project, Yudhra, which will also feature Malavika Mohanan. The film is scheduled to release in summer 2022.

