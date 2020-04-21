Sidharth Malhotra Cherishes 'good Old Days' With A Picture From His Vacation Diaries

The national lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak has confined everyone to their homes. Apart from enjoying all the perks of being at home, people have been reminiscing the old times when going out wasn’t illegal or having vacations was considered a normal thing. Recently, Sidharth Malhotra was also seen cherishing the good old times as he posted a throwback picture from a vacation.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a throwback picture on his Instagram story where he was seen standing shirtless on a beach with a beautiful backdrop of water. The actor strikes a pose with a hand on his hat and looked ravishing with his blue sunglasses on. He posted the picture labelling it with a ‘good times’ sticker and calling it a ‘throwback’. The date on the picture also made it quite evident that Sidharth Malhotra last year on the same date that is April 20, 2019, was spending a vacation.

Looks like Sidharth Malhotra has been missing his normal life a lot these days. The actor recently shared a picture on his Instagram feed where he was seen enjoying the view outside his house through the window. The actor in his caption shared his thoughts about what is he actually thinking about sitting on the window. He wrote, "Remember when we used to be able to just open the door and go out? Yeah, I’m thinking about that right now!". He also urged his fans to stay home and stay safe. In the monochrome picture, he wore an all-black attire with a shirt paired with cigarette pants. He layered it with a long overall and had a scarf wrapped around his neck to complete the look.

