Sidharth Malhotra Has A 'quarantine Partner' To Spend His Lockdown With? Details Inside

Sidharth Malhotra has been making headlines for some time now for his alleged relationship with Kiara Advani. The actor recently rubbished rumours that he is living with Kiara in his Bandra house amid COVID-19 lockdown. However, recently an entertainment portal reported that the actor is indeed enjoying some good company in his house with someone special.

According to the reports of a leading daily, Sidharth Malhotra amid Coronavirus lockdown has company to spent his quarantine days. Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra is residing with his old friend Richa Dhar and not Kiara Advani. Sidharth Malhotra and Richa Dhar have known each other for long now. The duo left Delhi and came to Mumbai to pursue their dreams. Reports suggest that they even rented a place together to live.

Sidharth Malhotra recently collaborated with Tara Sutaria for the song Masakali 2.0. Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria can be seen romancing each other in the music video. Masakali 2.0 has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with Tanishk Bagchi providing some additional lyrics. The recreation of the song has added female vocals which were not there in the original. The soothing original Masakali song has been given an upbeat treatment for the recreation. The song was initially supposed to be a part of the Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer film Marjaavaan. But, it wasn't included in the movie due to undisclosed reasons.

