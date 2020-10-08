Sidharth Malhotra Shares Expectation V Reality Video, Highlighting 2020 Woes Amid Pandemic

Bollywood has suffered major losses amid the pandemic with theatres remaining shut for over six months now and filming stalled. Actor Sidharth Malhotra recently shared an amusing meme on social media that perfectly showcased how people felt at the beginning of 2020 and how they feel now when the year is almost coming to an end. He made a meme out of his own movie clips and shared his feeling on how bad this year has been for everyone.

Sidharth Malhotra memes himself while making fun of 2020, one of the worst years of the new millennium

Above is Sidharth Malhotra's latest post on social media. In the caption for the video, Sidharth Malhotra wrote about how he happily welcomed 2020 with joy without knowing how bad things would get. The video was a meme made with clips from Sidharth Malhotra's movies.

In the first half the video, Sidharth Malhotra is dancing and enthusiastically welcoming 2020. However, in the second half of the video, Sidharth Malhotra is standing in the rain with a sad expression on his face, mourning how terrible things got this year. Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming movie, Shershaah, also suffered the brunt of the pandemic as its production was halted during the lockdown.

The upcoming movie is directed by Vishnuvardhan and is a biographical war action film about the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who won India's highest military honour for his actions during the Kargil War. The movie is director Vishnuvardhan's debut into the Bollywood film industry. The music for the movie will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Sidharth Malhotra will play the role of Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. The actor will also play a double role as Vikram's twin brother. Kiara Advani will play the female lead and Jaaved Jaffrey will feature in the role Major Ashraf Ali. The movie was set to release in July but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

