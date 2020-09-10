Sidharth Malhotra Shares A Quote From A Popular Film; Says It Is The "need Of The Hour"

Sidharth Malhotra recently posted a quote on Instagram which seemed relatable to many of his fans on social media. The actor is known to be quite an active user of his social media profiles and often updates his fans on his daily happenings. Recently, he shared a quote from the Spider-Man series which seemed to have resonated with many people who came across his post. Upon sharing the post, Sidharth Malhotra received a bunch of comments where people spoke of their opinion about the quote. Some people; however, showered love on the actor for his post.

Sidharth Malhotra shares a quote from Spider-Man 2

Taking to social media, Sidharth Malhotra shared a quote of the antagonist of Spider-Man 2, Dr Octopus. One of the most famous quotes in the Spiderman series comes from the villain who was himself once a scientist. Therefore, the quote stated that intelligence is a privilege and hence it needs to be used in such a way that it benefits the people, driving them to a greater good. Sharing this quote and image of Dr Octopus, Sidharth Malhotra made the post. The actor even went ahead to use a hashtag and said that the quote is the need of the hour due to several things happenings around the world.

People shared their opinions and also praised the actor for the wise and informative post. Several people praised Sidharth Malhotra for his wise choice of words and showered several hearts in the comments box. On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Marjaavaan before the lockdown norms took effect. The film featured him opposite Student of the Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria. The love story was directed by Milap Zaveri and also featured Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist. Despite the buzz it created, the film received mixed responses from audiences. However, Shershaah is another film in which Sidharth Malhotra will be seen. The actor will be playing the role of Vikram Batra who was given the codename Shershaah due to the valour he displayed on the battlefield. The movie is based on true events of the Kargil War and has been directed by Vishnu Varadhan.

