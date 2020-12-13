Sidharth Shukla asks 'what are you recording' as man accuses him of drunk driving, assault

A video of Sidharth Shukla on the streets is going viral, where he reacted to being accused of drunk driving and beating up 'poor' people. The Bigg Boss fame actor was seen trying to prevent the person from recording the video. He claimed that someone had 'brandished a knife' at him.

Sidharth Shukla’s video goes viral

In a video that has surfaced, a person is heard saying in the video, “He is Sidharth Shukla and he is drunk driving.”

As the person takes the phone close to Sidharth, as he is seated on a driver’s seat, the actor can be heard asking, “What are you recording?”

When the person asks him, “You assaulted the poor people right?” The former Bigg Boss winner continued to prevent the person from recording and then said, ‘that person brandished the knife at me.”

Incidentally, Sidharth had reportedly been arrested for rash driving in 2018. He had allegedly rammed his car into the divider and damaged two vehicles. A video of him being taken in the police van had surfaced last year when he was a part of Bigg Boss.

Sidharth on professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sidharth briefly made an appearance on the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss. Though he is yet to announce a film, he featured in numerous music videos. This included two of them with Bigg Boss co-contestant and often termed a rumoured girlfriend, Shehnaaz Gill.

