Nick Jonas Performing ‘Bacon’ Live Is Just What You Need To Make Your Day; Watch

Nick Jonas’ singing talent never came of formal training but it is the result of him working hard by listening to acclaimed musicians, as per reports. The singer and actor have many songs under his credits. He is known for some of the hit songs like Jealous, Home, Close. Nick Jonas’ live performances have been always a fan favoured affair, the singer has been on stage several times to sing for his fans and mesmerise many. One such moment was the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Nick Jonas performed his single Bacon ft. Ty Dolla $ign and it was loved by many.

Throwback to Nick Jonas’ Bacon live performance

Nick Jonas’ 2016 live had three locations in live performance. He starts carrying a plate of bacon in a pantry. His co-dancer gets him a mic on a plate, he grabs the mic and immediately starts singing the song Bacon. He slowly moves from the pantry to the serving area of the restaurant crossing a huge neon signboard with bacon spelt out on it. Further in the live performance, he interacts and dances with the customers aka background dancers in the space. In the restaurant is his brother Joe Jonas as well. The highlight of the performance is when the whole restaurant starts dancing to the song as space is lit up and dancers are doing cartwheels inside the space in the past video. Nick Jonas then walks out to a huge outdoor stage.

Ty Dolla $ign then takes a moment to amuse the audience in the middle of the song. The camera pans at the large audience in the outdoor area. The outdoor area is fitted with fire brigade trucks, outdoor arena and thousands of audiences. The singer takes the centre stage and starts mesmerising the audience. He later jumps off the stage and climbs onto the fire brigade truck. Nick Jonas ends the performance with the audience humming and singing to his solo performance.

Watch the video of Nick Jonas singing Bacon live

Nick Jonas is now back with his brother as The Jonas Brothers. The group has released several songs under their band name, which went on a hiatus for almost six years. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the trio has travelled across the globe for their concert tour Happiness Begins. According to reports, most of the shows of the group were sold-out shows. Nick Jonas was also seen in the latest version of Jumanji franchise. Nick has released singles in the past years like Home, Find You and the one mentioned above that is jealous.

