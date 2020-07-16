Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, & Joe Jonas In Fun, Behind The Scenes In 'Sucker' MV; Watch

The Jonas Brothers, namely Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas made their first comeback after almost a hiatus of six years in 2019 with the pop song Sucker. The Jonas Brothers’ return caused a huge buzz and the video was an instant hit with the band’s fans. It also starred the better halves of the three brothers that are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Danielle Jonas, and Sophie Turner respectively. Like one of the brothers exclaims in the music video, 'there is no concept in the music video, there is only fun', the making of the Sucker music video was everything fun. Read on to know interesting events related to the music video.

Also Read | Nick Jonas's Instagram Is Filled With Adorable Posts About His Nieces; See Pics

Sucker MV behind the scenes-

The behind-the-scenes starts with Nick Jonas introducing the ‘ordinary day’ in the Jonas Brothers’ life. There are several shots of the filming crew prepping for the big shots and the drama that unfolded in the MV Sucker. Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas are having fun throughout the filming. From Danielle Jonas’ massive tulle dress to the palace location of the MV, everything that was a part of the MV exclaimed ‘loud’ as the band wished the concept to be. The three girls in the MV, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Danielle Jonas, and Sophie Turner are donning Victorian-style chic looks. What stands out is the complete dedication of the shoot director, Anthony Mandler. He made sure that the group’s comeback is expressed in the music video. The behind-the-scenes video is accompanied by the titular track as BGM.

Check out the video here-

Also Read | Nick Jonas' Stylish Ensembles In His Music Videos Serve As Outfit Inspiration For Fans

Sucker released in March 2019. The song was co-produced by Ryan Tedder and Frank Dukes. Louis Bell penned the song with inputs from the brothers. In the following months, the song won the Best Pop Video in MTV Awards as well as nominated for several awards in the same show. It was also nominated for the 62nd Annual Grammys. The music video release was followed by several performances, live interviews, and concerts for fans. The Jonas Brothers were entertaining their long-standing fan base after six years.

Watch the final MV here-

Also Read | Nick Jonas's Haldi Ceremony Was A Memorable One And Lilly Singh Was The Reason, Know Why

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Shower Love On 'Jophie' On Their First Wedding Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.