Sobhita Dhulipala Feels 'a Lot Of Feelings' As She Shares Her Stunning Photoshoot Pictures

Bollywood actor Sobhita Dhulipala often shares her gorgeous pictures from her photoshoots. On March 5, 2021, she took to Instagram to share a couple of her stunning pictures from her recent photoshoot. On seeing the pictures, her fans are showering praises on her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala's photos from a recent photoshoot

In the first picture, Sobhita is posing for the camera with half of her face covered with a scarf. In the second one, she is posing by wrapping the scarf around her torso and looking away from the lens. In the caption, she wrote, "Feeling a lot of feelings today". She had applied minimal makeup and has not worn any accessories.

Sobhita Dhulipala's photos garnered over 13K likes with an hour of uploading and is still counting. As soon as pictures were shared, her fans and followers gushed about how stunning she looked in the pictures. One of her fans also called her 'gorgeous'. See their reactions below:

A sneak-peek into Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She recently uploaded a picture holding a trophy. She was declared the SynthGlobalSpa ‘Fit and Fab’ Global Icon of the Year. She won the awards for her enthusiasm to stay fit and work out regularly. Excitedly, she wrote, in the caption, Me gots an award y’aaaall ðŸ¥¨ This has 100% motivated me to keep fit and be chill. Thank you for making me your SynthGlobalSpa ‘Fit and Fab’".

Sobhita Dhulipala's movies

Sobhita made her acting debut with the Anurag Kashyap directorial Raman Raghav 2.0. She went on to star in Chef, The Body, Kaalakaandi and Netflix's Ghost Stories. She also has starred in a couple of south's movies namely Goodachari and Moothon. She made her digital debut with the 2015 spy thriller web series Bard Of Blood. It is based on Bilal Siddiqi's novel by the same name. She is popularly known for her role in the Amazon Prime series Made In Heaven. Sobhita played a wedding planner in the series. The second season of the series is currently been filmed. Sobhita took to her Instagram to update her fans about the same.

Image courtesy- @sobhitad Instagram

