Sonakshi Sinha Enjoys 'day Off' At Her 'Happy Place' In Rajasthan; Shares Glimpse

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her 'happy place'. The actor was seen on a horse farm in Rajasthan, spending quality time while patting some horses. Sonakshi Sinha's video sees the actor wearing a black shirt over a white tee on denim jeans. To go with her outfit, she went for a pair of high-ankle shoes. In the caption of the video, the actor wrote that the horse farm is her 'happy place' and that she could not spend her 'day off' any better than this. The video was shot in Rajasthan, as per the location mentioned in the post.

Sonakshi Sinha's 'happy place'

Ever since Sona posted the video on social media, her fans have been flooding the comment section with heart emojis. Within a few hours, the posted video gathered thousands of likes and comments. Fans have been drooling over the video since she put it up. Just like any other Sonakshi Sinha's photos, this video also garnered thousands of hits in very little time. Fans have been reacting with 'heart' emoticons are sharing their love for the actor.

A peek into Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram posts

The Akira actor often posts photos and reels through her Instagram handle, updating fans about her day-to-day life. Only recently, she posted a panoramic picture of herself posing and spelling out 'LOVE'. The actor captioned the picture and told her 19.1 million followers that all one needs is balance. She comically added that the last 'E' she made also required some balance.

Upcoming Sonakshi Sinha's movies

The list of Sonakshi Sinha's movies includes several blockbusters of her starring opposite Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn. The 33-year-old made her acting debut in Bollywood with action/romance Dabangg directed by Abhinav Kashyap in 2010. She won the Filmfare Award in the category 'Best Female Debut' for her performance in Dabangg. Her other movies range from co-starring with B-town actors in Rowdy Rathore, R... Rajkumar, Lootera, Kalank, Force 2, Mission Mangal to some of her solo roles in Akira and Noor. She will soon be featured in Bhuj The Pride Of India.

