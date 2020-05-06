Sonakshi Sinha's Pictures With Salman Khan Highlight Their Strong Bond

Quick links:
Sonakshi Sinha is among the popular actors in Bollywood. She made her debut in the movie Dabangg alongside Salman Khan and since then she has gained immense fame. Sonakshi Sinha also won the award for Best Female Debut at Filmfare Awards for her performance in Dabangg.
The movie had a budget of Rs. 420 million and it earned 2.19 billion at the box office. Both the lead actors of the movie, Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan, have also collaborated for many other projects ever since. Sonakshi Sinha is also quite active on social media and she has also posted a lot of pictures with Salman Khan on Instagram.
