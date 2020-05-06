Sonakshi Sinha's Pictures With Salman Khan Highlight Their Strong Bond

Sonakshi Sinha is among the popular actors in Bollywood. She made her debut in the movie Dabangg alongside Salman Khan and since then she has gained immense fame. Sonakshi Sinha also won the award for Best Female Debut at Filmfare Awards for her performance in Dabangg.

The movie had a budget of Rs. 420 million and it earned 2.19 billion at the box office. Both the lead actors of the movie, Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan, have also collaborated for many other projects ever since. Sonakshi Sinha is also quite active on social media and she has also posted a lot of pictures with Salman Khan on Instagram.

Sonakshi Sinha's photos with Salman Khan

Sonakshi Sinha throwback photo from her debut movie

Behind the scene picture of Salman and Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha's dance performance with Salman Khan

Sonakshi Sinha's funny moment with Salman Khan

Salman Khan's love for Sonakshi Sinha's outfit

Sonakshi Sinha with Salman Khan and Sohail Khan

Sonakshi Sinha's picture with Salman Khan while on Dabanng Tour

Monochrome picture of both the celebrities

