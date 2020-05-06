Sonakshi Sinha's Pictures With Salman Khan Highlight Their Strong Bond

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan have worked together in various movies and share a strong bond with each other. Check out their photos that prove this.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is among the popular actors in Bollywood. She made her debut in the movie Dabangg alongside Salman Khan and since then she has gained immense fame. Sonakshi Sinha also won the award for Best Female Debut at Filmfare Awards for her performance in Dabangg. 

The movie had a budget of Rs. 420 million and it earned 2.19 billion at the box office. Both the lead actors of the movie, Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan, have also collaborated for many other projects ever since. Sonakshi Sinha is also quite active on social media and she has also posted a lot of pictures with Salman Khan on Instagram.

Sonakshi Sinha's photos with Salman Khan

Sonakshi Sinha throwback photo from her debut movie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Behind the scene picture of Salman and Sonakshi Sinha

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sonakshi Sinha's dance performance with Salman Khan 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sonakshi Sinha's funny moment with Salman Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Salman Khan's love for Sonakshi Sinha's outfit 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sonakshi Sinha with Salman Khan and Sohail Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sonakshi Sinha's picture with Salman Khan while on Dabanng Tour

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Monochrome picture of both the celebrities

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

