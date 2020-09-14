Sonakshi Sinha Talks About Her Bollywood Journey; Says 'Have Enjoyed My Work'

Sonakshi Sinha recently talked about her debut film and her journey in Bollywood as she celebrated 10 years in the Indian cinema. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sonakshi Sinha mentioned that life before her debut was going in a different direction. She was pursuing fashion designing and was happy with what she was doing. She added that this was all normal until Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan spotted her and felt she would fit the role of Rajjo perfectly.

Sonakshi Sinha's happy realisation

Further, she said that they were coming out with this film based in the heartland and wanted an Indian looking girl and launch someone new. Sonakshi Sinha mentioned that she was not asked to do the role instead she was told and that was the time she realised that the universe was throwing something at her, a big opportunity and she should take it. Furthermore, Sonakshi Sinha said that it was on the sets of Dabangg that she realised she loves being on set. She added that she barely visited her dad’s film sets when she was a child so she was never inclined towards it.

Sonakshi Sinha further added that when she started going herself, she was drawn to it. After Dabangg, it took a while for it to sink in that it has released and became such a big hit, added the actor. She added that people suddenly started recognising her on the streets and also called out her name. She mentioned that she would go to cricket matches and people would say she is the Dabangg girl. Sonakshi Sinha added that she is a very low-key person, so even though she had seen her dad go through all this, she never experiences this in a way like that.

Talking about her journey, Sonakshi Sinha said that she read somewhere that if a person’s graph was flat that means the person is dead. She added that a person should have both high and lows in life that applies to each and every person who has been in the industry or any other business. Sonakshi Sinha stated that the only way to be sane is to treat success and failure in the same ways.

Sonakshi Sinha on her 10 years of journey

Sonakshi Sinha said that whenever there has been a 100 crore film, nobody would see her screaming from the rooftops that her movie was a super hit and if it doesn’t do well, she won’t go into a shell and cry about it. She added that she will focus on what’s coming next for her. The Dabangg actor said that she treats her next film like her first one and it keeps her going. Talking about 10 years of her journey, Sonakshi Sinha said that it feels like they just flew by and it feels like she made her debut yesterday. She added that she enjoyed the work she did and so much of it non-stop. Sonakshi Sinha mentioned that she has worked with amazing people and had both lovely as well as bad experiences.

